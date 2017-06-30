General Assembly Fails To Convene To Pass 90-Day Budget

House Democrats went behind closed doors Thursday and came out with a two-year budget proposal that increases the sales tax to 6.99 percent and gives municipalities the option raising it an additional 1 percent on food and beverages. The proposal, which is currently in a spreadsheet and being called a draft, would increase spending in the first year nearly $185 million over this year's spending.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ctnewsjunkie.com.