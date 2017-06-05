Funeral held for New Haven police officer killed in motorcycle crash
A funeral was held Monday for New Haven police officer who died in a motorcycle accident. 31-year-old officer Edward Douglas was killed in a motorcycle crash May 27th in South Carolina.
