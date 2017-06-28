FSU English Professor's Literary Arch...

FSU English Professor's Literary Archive Headed for Immortality

The lifetime writings of Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Olen Butler, an acclaimed author and professor at Florida State University, are moving in with the collections of some of history's greatest writers. Yale University's prestigious Beinecke Library, which holds one of the largest archives of rare books and manuscripts in the world, has purchased Butler's literary archive.

