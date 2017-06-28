FSU English Professor's Literary Archive Headed for Immortality
The lifetime writings of Pulitzer Prize-winner Robert Olen Butler, an acclaimed author and professor at Florida State University, are moving in with the collections of some of history's greatest writers. Yale University's prestigious Beinecke Library, which holds one of the largest archives of rare books and manuscripts in the world, has purchased Butler's literary archive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC