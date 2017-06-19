Florist closes shop after 4 decades

Florist closes shop after 4 decades

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Naugatuck Daily News

All that remained of Flowers Plus, the business Terry Raimo ran for more than 40 years, was a line of three blue tents in a parking lot on Rubber Avenue. And a few plants, most of which Raimo sold on a breezy Thursday last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Naugatuck Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 35 min American 38
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Wed BPT 2
June Chu Tue the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC