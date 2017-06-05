Film Spotlights Groundbreaking Landscape Architect

North Haven-based filmmaker Karyl Evans, who last year collected a 6th Emmy Award for Outstanding Director for her documentary Letter from Italy, 1944: A New American Oratorio, will screen her latest documentary film, The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand , at the New Haven Documentary Film Festival at Yale on Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Humanities Center in New Haven. Evans's historical sleuthing, which focuses on Connecticut history, has inspired documentaries for the past 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.