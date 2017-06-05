Film Spotlights Groundbreaking Landsc...

Film Spotlights Groundbreaking Landscape Architect

Read more: New Haven Independent

North Haven-based filmmaker Karyl Evans, who last year collected a 6th Emmy Award for Outstanding Director for her documentary Letter from Italy, 1944: A New American Oratorio, will screen her latest documentary film, The Life and Gardens of Beatrix Farrand , at the New Haven Documentary Film Festival at Yale on Monday, June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Whitney Humanities Center in New Haven. Evans's historical sleuthing, which focuses on Connecticut history, has inspired documentaries for the past 30 years.

