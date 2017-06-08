Feast of St. Anthony celebrated in New Haven
Italian-American Catholics in New Haven are celebrating one of the biggest feast dates in the Roman Catholic church from Thursday night through Sunday. The Feast of St. Anthony at St. Anthony's Church on Washington Avenue is hosting its long standing festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|19 hr
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC