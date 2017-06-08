Feast of St. Anthony celebrated in Ne...

Feast of St. Anthony celebrated in New Haven

14 hrs ago

Italian-American Catholics in New Haven are celebrating one of the biggest feast dates in the Roman Catholic church from Thursday night through Sunday. The Feast of St. Anthony at St. Anthony's Church on Washington Avenue is hosting its long standing festival.

