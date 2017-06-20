Father, son arrested in West Haven ca...

Father, son arrested in West Haven car battery thefts

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTNH

West Haven police worked with Milford Police and Rocky Hill Police to investigate car battery thefts from Walmart in West Haven Monday night. A monitoring company was tracking a GPS unit installed on a car battery outside of Walmart in Rocky Hill in an attempt to combat a recent rash of car battery thefts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
June Chu 20 hr the silent majority 2
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 22 hr Engineer-1 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,163 • Total comments across all topics: 281,919,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC