Father, son arrested in West Haven car battery thefts
West Haven police worked with Milford Police and Rocky Hill Police to investigate car battery thefts from Walmart in West Haven Monday night. A monitoring company was tracking a GPS unit installed on a car battery outside of Walmart in Rocky Hill in an attempt to combat a recent rash of car battery thefts.
