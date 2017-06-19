Family of student who accused teacher...

Family of student who accused teacher of sex assault to sue

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The family of a Wilbur Cross High School student who allegedly was sexually assaulted by a drama teacher at the school has filed a notice of intent to sue the city and the school board over the incident. New Haven attorney Marisa A. Bellair filed the notice of claim June 12 on behalf of the victim's family against the city of New Haven and the New Haven Board of Education .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 6 hr BPT 2
June Chu Tue the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,114 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC