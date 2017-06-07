Ex-bankruptcy attorney admits to stealing $3.4M from clients
Federal officials say a former Connecticut attorney who had a bankruptcy practice has pleaded guilty to embezzling millions from clients. The U.S. Attorney's office says 70-year-old Peter Ressler pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud and other charges.
Read more at WTNH.
