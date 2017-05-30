Dominion Energy loses legislative fig...

Dominion Energy loses legislative fight over Millstone pricing

A long, intense and expensive lobbying campaign by Dominion Energy has failed to find the votes in the Connecticut General Assembly for legislation intended to improve the profitability of its Millstone Nuclear Power Station by changing the rules for procuring electricity.

