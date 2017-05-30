Dominion Energy loses legislative fight over Millstone pricing
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In this Sunday, June 1, 2014 photo, the Millstone Power Station nuclear power complex in Waterford, Conn., is seen from the shore in East Lyme, Conn. A long, intense and expensive lobbying campaign by Dominion Energy has failed to find the votes in the Connecticut General Assembly for legislation intended to improve the profitability of its Millstone Nuclear Power Station by changing the rules for procuring electricity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 2
|TerriB1
|26
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 28
|Disturbed
|20,923
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC