Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician

In this April 27, 2010, file photo, Lishan Wang stands during arraignment in New Haven Superior Court in New Haven Conn. Wang, charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute, pleaded no contest to lesser charges on Friday, June 9, 2017, and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

