Dems Hammer Out 1st-Ever Issues Platform

Candidates seeking the backing of Connecticut's most influential local Democratic Party are on notice: They have some policy questions to answer. Do they support eliminating school suspensions, expulsions, and arrests for all K - 12 students? How will they work towards ending institutionalized racism in the economy? Do they support drastically cutting the military budget and boosting public investment in airports, roads, bridges, and broadband? The New Haven Democratic Town Committee now has an official platform that embraces those positions, providing politicians at all levels of government with a template for the progressive causes that local Democrats support and seek to accomplish.

