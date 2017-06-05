Dems Hammer Out 1st-Ever Issues Platform
Candidates seeking the backing of Connecticut's most influential local Democratic Party are on notice: They have some policy questions to answer. Do they support eliminating school suspensions, expulsions, and arrests for all K - 12 students? How will they work towards ending institutionalized racism in the economy? Do they support drastically cutting the military budget and boosting public investment in airports, roads, bridges, and broadband? The New Haven Democratic Town Committee now has an official platform that embraces those positions, providing politicians at all levels of government with a template for the progressive causes that local Democrats support and seek to accomplish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|10 hr
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC