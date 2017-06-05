CT Department Gets New Gear for Difficult Rescues
New Haven firefighters recently got a big assist from a local business that purchased the department a new powered tripod to assist with confined-space and other challenging rescues. June 08--NEW HAVEN, CT-- Rappelling down into a hole that only stretches 18 inches wide is not something that city firefighters have to do every day, or with any kind of frequency.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Thu
|Sherrica
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC