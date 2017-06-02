Cruisin' Connecticut - " Get outside ...

Cruisin' Connecticut - " Get outside for CT Trails Weekend

This morning, we are Cruisin' Connecticut to East Rock in New Haven for a preview of the Connecticut Forest and Park Association's celebration of Connecticut Trails Weekend. There will be special events and hikes held at 236 trails across the nutmeg state! Ryan joined Clare Cane, Connecticut Forest and Park Association official, who explained why you should hit the trails this weekend.

