Cops: Bridgeport Woman Slams Stolen Bread Delivery Van Into Police Cruisers

A 27-year-old Bridgeport woman stole a delivery van filled with bread and led police on a miles-long pursuit, striking four police cars in the process, before she crashed on I-91 in New Haven, state police said. State police were told at 7:05 a.m. Thursday that a stolen white van that had rammed a Bridgeport police cruiser earlier, was headed north on I-95 near Exit 39. Troopers attempted to stop the 2008 Freightliner truck with Pennsylvania plates, but the driver would not stop and a pursuit began, state police said.

