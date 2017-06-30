Cops: Bridgeport Woman Slams Stolen Bread Delivery Van Into Police Cruisers
A 27-year-old Bridgeport woman stole a delivery van filled with bread and led police on a miles-long pursuit, striking four police cars in the process, before she crashed on I-91 in New Haven, state police said. State police were told at 7:05 a.m. Thursday that a stolen white van that had rammed a Bridgeport police cruiser earlier, was headed north on I-95 near Exit 39. Troopers attempted to stop the 2008 Freightliner truck with Pennsylvania plates, but the driver would not stop and a pursuit began, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Thu
|Gavone
|5
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Jun 27
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Jun 27
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC