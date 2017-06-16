Connecticut magnet school strikes agreement with China
An arts magnet school in New Haven has struck an agreement for an exchange program described as the first formal partnership between an American public school and Chinese education officials. A delegation affiliated with the Chinese Ministry of Education signed the agreement this week with the Educational Center for the Arts.
