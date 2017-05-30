Connecticut lawmakers now hope to pas...

Connecticut lawmakers now hope to pass budget by June 30

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they're now aiming to pass a state budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said Thursday "there is not any realistic prospect" of reaching an agreement on a new two-year state budget that can be approved before the General Assembly adjourns on June 7. Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are struggling to reach a deal on how to cover a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year budget that begins July 1. The total budget is expected to be roughly $40 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... 24 min Gavone 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 7 hr Wondering 23
News Man found guilty of raping teen family member 15 hr Prince Abu Duh Da... 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
News Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08) May 24 USS LIBERTY 18
News ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo... May 20 Cool 2
News Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop May 18 Lynn 4
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Egypt
  5. Al Franken
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC