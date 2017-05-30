Connecticut lawmakers now hope to pass budget by June 30
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: HARTFORD - Democratic and Republican legislative leaders say they're now aiming to pass a state budget by June 30, the end of the fiscal year. Democratic Senate President Martin Looney of New Haven said Thursday "there is not any realistic prospect" of reaching an agreement on a new two-year state budget that can be approved before the General Assembly adjourns on June 7. Lawmakers and Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy are struggling to reach a deal on how to cover a projected $5 billion deficit in the new two-year budget that begins July 1. The total budget is expected to be roughly $40 billion.
