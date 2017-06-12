Coast Guard rescues man, child from s...

Coast Guard rescues man, child from sinking jet ski

Quick response from the U.S. Coast Guard helped save a 23-year-old man and a 4-year-old child in New Haven Harbor late Monday afternoon on June 12, 2017. The guard at Station New Haven was notified by good Samaritan around 5:45 p.m., Monday that a jet ski near the Tomlinson Bridge was taking on water and beginning to sink.

