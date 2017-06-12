Coast Guard rescues man, child from sinking jet ski
Quick response from the U.S. Coast Guard helped save a 23-year-old man and a 4-year-old child in New Haven Harbor late Monday afternoon on June 12, 2017. The guard at Station New Haven was notified by good Samaritan around 5:45 p.m., Monday that a jet ski near the Tomlinson Bridge was taking on water and beginning to sink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|1 hr
|TerriB1
|34
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|21 hr
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hi everyone!
|Mon
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC