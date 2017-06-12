City Lands Most Punches At 1st "Box Off"

City Lands Most Punches At 1st "Box Off"

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

"Use your jab! Use your jab, Michael!" his dad Jerry shouted from one corner of the ring. Across chains rope and a plush, sweat-scented mat, Boxing in Faith coach Luis Rosa cheered Cruz on in Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Hi everyone! 16 hr Richie Bonito 1
News Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac... Sun BPT 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT Jun 8 Anonymous 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 7 Wondering 32
News Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce... Jun 2 Dummy 4
News Man found guilty of raping teen family member Jun 1 Prince Abu Duh Da... 5
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,362 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC