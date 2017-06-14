Cheap And Free Movies For Kids All Summer At Area Theaters
School's out, and that means local cinemas are bringing out the kids' movies. At Bloomfield 8, the AMC Classic Summer Movie Camp will begin with "The Lorax" on June 19 and 21. School's out, and that means local cinemas are bringing out the kids' movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Orange, CT
|Jun 8
|Anonymous
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 7
|Wondering
|32
|Troopers plan - aggressive' DUI, safety enforce...
|Jun 2
|Dummy
|4
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|Jun 1
|Prince Abu Duh Da...
|5
|Former police officer pleads guilty in Internet... (Apr '08)
|May 24
|USS LIBERTY
|18
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC