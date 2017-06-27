Carfentanil Linked to 2 Overdose Deaths in Connecticut: U.S. Attorney
The Drug Enforcement Agency is putting out an urgent public health warning about carfentanil, a synthetic opioid that has now been linked to two recent deadly overdoses in Connecticut. "Any fentanyl related compound, like carfentanil, can be a liken to a weapon of mass destruction," said Michael Ferguson, the Special Agent in Charge of the New England DEA Field Division, in an exclusive interview with NBC Connecticut in New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Thomas
|53
|Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia
|Tue
|WorkAvoider
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|Jun 24
|Broken hearts
|5
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 22
|TerriB1
|38
|June Chu
|Jun 20
|the silent majority
|2
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|Jun 18
|Thanks for the wa...
|78
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC