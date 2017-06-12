Board of Alders - Notice
The Aldermanic Affairs Committee of the Board of Alders will hold a public hearing at 6 P.M. on Monday, June 26, 2017 in the Aldermanic Chamber of City Hall, 165 Church St., re: This item is on file and available for public inspection in the Office of the City Clerk, Room 202, 200 Orange Street, New Haven. Per order: Hon.
