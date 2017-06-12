Beauty and the Beetle' special summer...

Beauty and the Beetle' special summer show at Yale Peabody

On display in "Beauty and the Beetle" are select beetle specimens from the Peabody collection, as well as larger-than-life beetle-inspired art by New Haven sculptor Gar Waterman and Bethany photographer William Guth. Above is Waterman's sculpture of a stag beetle.

