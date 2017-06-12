At Yale, Protests Mark A Fight To Recognize Union For Grad Students
At Yale University's commencement ceremony last month, hundreds of graduating students and their supporters staged a labor protest. The dispute pits graduate student teachers who voted to form a union in February against a Yale administration that refuses to bargain and disputes the election's validity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08)
|21 hr
|Charles
|77
|John Sepesi
|Jun 15
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Jun 14
|TerriB1
|34
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden
|Jun 13
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hi everyone!
|Jun 12
|Richie Bonito
|1
|Ganim, Bridgeport workers cash in on unused vac...
|Jun 11
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC