After heavy rain, AM commute off to a good ride
With the rain over, Tuesday's commute will be a little easier than Monday evening when there were torrential downpours. There were also other problems, including a jacknifed tractor-trailer truck that shut down I-91 north in New Haven for an hour Monday evening.
