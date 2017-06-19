After heavy rain, AM commute off to a...

After heavy rain, AM commute off to a good ride

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

With the rain over, Tuesday's commute will be a little easier than Monday evening when there were torrential downpours. There were also other problems, including a jacknifed tractor-trailer truck that shut down I-91 north in New Haven for an hour Monday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia 1 hr Engineer-1 1
June Chu 2 hr Moe 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Sun Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Jun 14 TerriB1 34
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Cuba
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,811 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC