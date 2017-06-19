3 Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsizes In New Haven Harbor
The Coast Guard rescued three people from New Haven Harbor after their 22-foot fishing vessel capsized late Thursday night. Just before midnight, West Haven emergency dispatch received a 911-call from a person aboard the vessel, who said three people swam to the middle break wall after several waves capsized their boat in the harbor, the Coast Guard said.
