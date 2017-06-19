3 Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsizes...

3 Rescued After Fishing Boat Capsizes In New Haven Harbor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

The Coast Guard rescued three people from New Haven Harbor after their 22-foot fishing vessel capsized late Thursday night. Just before midnight, West Haven emergency dispatch received a 911-call from a person aboard the vessel, who said three people swam to the middle break wall after several waves capsized their boat in the harbor, the Coast Guard said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Thu TerriB1 38
News Fletcher Thompson moving to Ansonia Jun 21 BPT 2
June Chu Jun 20 the silent majority 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Woman's plea for 'help' called scam (Mar '08) Jun 18 Thanks for the wa... 78
John Sepesi Jun 15 Richie Bonito 1
Hallmark Job Opportunity in Hamden Jun 13 VictorOrians 1
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,852 • Total comments across all topics: 281,976,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC