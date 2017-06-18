117th Anniversary St. Andrewa s Italian Festa Preview
It's a celebration 117 years in the making, the St. Andrew the Apostle Society in New Haven is hosting their annual Italian Festa this week to celebrate their heritage and tradition. This morning, Stephen Stellato and Anne Candela stopped by our kitchen to give us a cooking preview and tell us more about the great event.
