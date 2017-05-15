Yale's Singapore outpost is more exclusive than Harvard, Princeton, and Yale's main campus
Princeton University may have an acceptance rate of just 6.5% , and Harvard 5.2% , but neither compares to the exclusivity of Yale-National University of Singapore. Yale-NUS is a joint university program between the New Haven, Connecticut school and NUS, which is located near the southern coast of the island.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,029
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|19 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 11
|DebraE
|14
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|85
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC