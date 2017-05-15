Yale's Singapore outpost is more excl...

Yale's Singapore outpost is more exclusive than Harvard, Princeton, and Yale's main campus

Princeton University may have an acceptance rate of just 6.5% , and Harvard 5.2% , but neither compares to the exclusivity of Yale-National University of Singapore. Yale-NUS is a joint university program between the New Haven, Connecticut school and NUS, which is located near the southern coast of the island.

