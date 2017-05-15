Yale University Rocked by Elite Yelper Scandal
Judging by her Yelp reviews of local businesses , June Chu, the dean of Yale's Pierson College, is not especially fond of the amenities in her new home city of New Haven, Connecticut. Chu's hot take on Kyoto Japanese Restaurant: "To put it quite simply: if you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you."
