Yale protesters block traffic in New Haven
Protesters have taken to the streets and are causing traffic delays Thursday morning, in support of graduate student-teachers who are fighting to start their own union at Yale. A campaign spokesperson for the protesters in Local 33 of Unite Here tells News 8 that eight protesters will sit down while eight "marshals" will stand around them for protection, at the intersection of Chapel Street and College Street.
