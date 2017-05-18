Yale dean is placed on leave over offensive Yelp reviews
NEW HAVEN, Conn. - A Yale University dean has been placed on leave over offensive reviews she made on Yelp, including one in which she refers to customers of a local restaurant as "white trash."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|9 hr
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|Wed
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC