Wrestlers, Autism Charity Want Answers After Donated Funds Seem to Disappear

Read more: NBC Connecticut

Money from a professional wrestling event in April was supposed to benefit a charity that helps people who have autism, but the charity has yet to receive any money. Now the wrestlers and the charity want answers and the person who organized the event said his costs quickly added up and he has nothing to donate.

