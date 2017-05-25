Way Back When... 1645
With discussions revolving around the historic significance of the Kings Highway bridge on the old Post Road, the question of how old the road really is has been raised. The Boston Post Road was a system of mail-delivery routes between New York City and Boston that evolved into one of the first major highways in the United States.
