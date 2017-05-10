Thursday touring with mewithoutYou in June
Thursday recently wrapped up a reunion tour with Touche Amore and Basement that hit NYC for two nights at Irving Plaza . The next show on their schedule is their big Northside Fest show in McCarren Park on June 11 with PUP, The Hotelier, Jeff Rosenstock, and Tony Molina .
