Thousands Of Union Protestors Disrupt Yale Graduation
Thousands of union activists have swarmed downtown New Haven to force Yale University to negotiate a contract that would bring its recently formed union to the bargaining table. Led by Yale's graduate student union Local 33 Unite Here, the crowd is compromised of a mish-mash of local unions, students from up and down the East Coast, and Yale retirees.
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man found guilty of raping teen family member
|2 hr
|Iris
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|May 20
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
