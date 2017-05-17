The Suicide Girls Bring Burlesque To College Street

The 21st century striptease artists The Suicide Girls bring their "Blackheart Burlesque" show to College Street Music Hall, 238 College St., New Haven, at 8 p.m. May 18. The indie-rock-styled ecdysiasts do thematic routines based on popcult classics from "Star Wars" to "Donnie Darko" to TV's "Orange is the New Black." $20-$135.

