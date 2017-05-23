The Power of Social Network Interventions on Population Health

Boston, MA - May 23, 2017 - The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research held its second plenary session this morning at its 22nd Annual International Meeting in Boston, MA, USA. The plenary, Social Network Interventions and Population Health , highlighted the research of Nicholas A. Christakis, MD, PhD, MPH , Sol Goldman Professor, Social and Natural Science, Co-Director, Yale Institute for Network Science, Yale University, New Haven, CT, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.