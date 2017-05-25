Statea s population dips by thousands again according to estimates
The United States Census Bureau numbers released this week show that in our state of more than 3.5 million people, basically every city in the state lost population over the last year, with the exceptions of one city in New Haven County and three in Fairfield County. The statistics confirm that Connecticut is losing population, and has lost nearly 20,000 residents over the last three years.
