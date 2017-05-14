Ricky Da s Rib Shack featured at Made...

Ricky Da s Rib Shack featured at Made in CT Expo

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WTNH

Today is the last day of the Made in CT Expo and we had Ricky D's Rib Shack stop by our studio this morning to give us a preview of one great product made right here in the Elm City. "I'm extremely excited to extend the Ricky D's experience to everybody's cookout and kitchen thanks to our bottled BBQ sauce, " said Evans, owner of Ricky D's Rib Shack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Tony Estrada 21,025
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 13 hr Mindless Malloy 3
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 11 DebraE 14
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr 14 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 85
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,038,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC