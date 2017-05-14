Ricky Da s Rib Shack featured at Made in CT Expo
Today is the last day of the Made in CT Expo and we had Ricky D's Rib Shack stop by our studio this morning to give us a preview of one great product made right here in the Elm City. "I'm extremely excited to extend the Ricky D's experience to everybody's cookout and kitchen thanks to our bottled BBQ sauce, " said Evans, owner of Ricky D's Rib Shack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Tony Estrada
|21,025
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|13 hr
|Mindless Malloy
|3
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 11
|DebraE
|14
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr 14
|Brittany2125
|11
|The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ...
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11)
|Apr '17
|Teana Trump
|85
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC