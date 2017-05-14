Ricky Da s Rib Shack featured at Made in CT Expo

Today is the last day of the Made in CT Expo and we had Ricky D's Rib Shack stop by our studio this morning to give us a preview of one great product made right here in the Elm City. "I'm extremely excited to extend the Ricky D's experience to everybody's cookout and kitchen thanks to our bottled BBQ sauce, " said Evans, owner of Ricky D's Rib Shack.

