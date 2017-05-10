Rabbi Sexual Abuse Jury Picked

A bespectacled, ponytailed man reading the true-crime thriller In Cold Blood in the front row of a federal courtroom here was selected as the eighth and final juror who will decide if prominent New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer repeatedly sexually abused yeshiva students and if the school shirked its duty to intervene. The jury selection took place Wednesday in U.S. District Court, a day before the scheduled beginning of Greer's trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.