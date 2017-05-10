Rabbi Sexual Abuse Jury Picked

Rabbi Sexual Abuse Jury Picked

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: New Haven Independent

A bespectacled, ponytailed man reading the true-crime thriller In Cold Blood in the front row of a federal courtroom here was selected as the eighth and final juror who will decide if prominent New Haven Rabbi Daniel Greer repeatedly sexually abused yeshiva students and if the school shirked its duty to intervene. The jury selection took place Wednesday in U.S. District Court, a day before the scheduled beginning of Greer's trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot 1 hr Mindless Malloy 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr NLDM 21,025
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... May 11 DebraE 14
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr 14 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 85
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Iraq
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,655 • Total comments across all topics: 281,026,103

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC