Rabbi Seeks To Bar Blogger from Court
Defense attorneys for Rabbi Daniel Greer tried to prohibit a blogger who has intensely chronicled Greer's sexual abuse case from entering a courtroom here - by misrepresenting a legal document. William Ward, a Litchfield attorney, told a judge here that the rabbi's legal team had obtained a restraining order against Lawrence S. Dressler, the author of at least 185 online posts about Greer.
