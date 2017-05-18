Professor says Joe Lieberman would ma...

Professor says Joe Lieberman would make excellent FBI director

President Donald Trump confirmed on Thursday afternoon that former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman is the front runner to be the next FBI director. The 75-year-old Lieberman served as attorney general in Connecticut in the 1980's and was elected to the Senate in 1988.

