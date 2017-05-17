Preservation Awards Honor "Walk Into ...

Preservation Awards Honor "Walk Into The Past"

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: New Haven Independent

When officials at the New Haven Preservation Trust told Chris Schaefer they wanted to recognize his work over the last 31 years in lovingly restoring his 1871 oysterwoman's home on Second Street in City Point, his first response was, "But I'm not done yet." He told them he needed about six more years to finish up before being considered for an award.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Haven Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... 7 hr DebraE 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr LibHater 21,030
News Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot Tue Samuels Furnace Man 4
Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09) Apr 24 Chelle 52
Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16) Apr '17 Brittany2125 11
News The GE-Alstom Block Island Wind Farm off Block ... Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Obama's Appeasement Fails With Russia, Iran (Dec '11) Apr '17 Teana Trump 85
See all New Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Haven Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

New Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

New Haven, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC