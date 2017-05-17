Poor Air Quality Today

Poor Air Quality Today

A poor air quality alert has been issued for portions of Connecticut today and will likely continue through tomorrow. The threat is highest during the afternoon and early evening, especially in highly populated areas such as New Haven.

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for New Haven County was issued at May 17 at 10:27PM EDT

