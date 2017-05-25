Ozomatli Reimagine Classic Mexican So...

Ozomatli Reimagine Classic Mexican Songs as Reggae Jams

The members of Ozomatli know firsthand that eradicating racism and creating social change for the world's underdogs is not something that happens overnight. Over the last 22 years, L.A.'s most famous hip-hop-loving activist Latin funk band - whose members first convened while advocating for workers rights - has used a forward-thinking fusion of music to spread its message of universal love and positivity around the world, performing its upbeat tunes everywhere from Boise to Inglewood and Burma to Israel.

