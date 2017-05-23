Older Artists Strut Their Stuff

Older Artists Strut Their Stuff

This dapper and venerable "Old Converse" sneaker practically speaks its own charming welcome, inviting viewers to come look at it. The painting by John Barnes is one of 223 works by 90 artists on view in the fifth edition of "The Art Of Aging," the annual show organized by the Agency on Aging of South Central Connecticut at its offices at One Long Wharf Drive.

