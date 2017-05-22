NPSL: I-91 Derby Ends in 1-1 Draw

A battle between Connecticut-based outfits saw Hartford City FC and Elm City Express play to a dramatic 1-1 draw on Saturday at Reese Stadium in New Haven, Ct. Kevin Ipina gave New Haven-based Elm City the opening goal in the 47th minute, a strike that stood until the 90th minute when Kieran Simms netted the equalizer and forced the unbeaten sides to share the points. With the draw, Hartford City moved to seven points while Elm City also improved to seven points .

