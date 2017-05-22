NPSL: I-91 Derby Ends in 1-1 Draw
A battle between Connecticut-based outfits saw Hartford City FC and Elm City Express play to a dramatic 1-1 draw on Saturday at Reese Stadium in New Haven, Ct. Kevin Ipina gave New Haven-based Elm City the opening goal in the 47th minute, a strike that stood until the 90th minute when Kieran Simms netted the equalizer and forced the unbeaten sides to share the points. With the draw, Hartford City moved to seven points while Elm City also improved to seven points .
Start the conversation, or Read more at New England Soccer Today.
Add your comments below
New Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|ICE officials arrest New Haven man evading depo...
|Sat
|Cool
|2
|Welcome to A to Z Pet Shop
|May 18
|Lynn
|4
|Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi...
|May 17
|DebraE
|16
|Calls for cop cams after Bridgeport teen shot
|May 16
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Parents Investigation on DCF in CT (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|Chelle
|52
|Review: CT Krav Maga & MMA (May '16)
|Apr '17
|Brittany2125
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC