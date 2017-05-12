News 8's Keith Kountz hosts Greater New Haven NAACP Freedom Fund dinner
News 8's Keith Kountz was the emcee at the Greater New Haven NAACP annual Freedom Fund dinner on Thursday night. It was a big night as the civil right's group marked its 100th anniversary this year.
