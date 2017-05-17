New Haven report on reading due out today
The results of a Blue Ribbon Commission on reading in the New Haven schools is set to be released Wednesday morning at City Hall. Mayor Toni Harp formed the commission a year and a half ago to come up with strategies to improve reading among young people in city schools.
