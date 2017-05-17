New Haven jury awards $6.4 million to family of bicyclist struck & killed in 2012
A jury in New Haven returned a $6,413,000 million verdict to be awarded to the family of a bicyclist who was killed after being struck by a van in East Haven in 2012. The jury ruled in favor of the plaintiff Marjorie Harrison, whose former husband, 52-year-old Jeffery Harrison, was killed while riding his bike along Coe Avenue.
